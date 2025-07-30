Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

