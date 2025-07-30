Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,336 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

