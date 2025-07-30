Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 9,934 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 149.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.55. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

