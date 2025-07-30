Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,566 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.