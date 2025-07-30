B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $239.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fintech company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $220.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.97. Dave has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $286.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Analysts anticipate that Dave will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Imran Khan sold 80,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $17,094,950.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,790.04. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total transaction of $36,596,770.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 225,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,775,861.45. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave during the first quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dave during the second quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

