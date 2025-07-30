Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

