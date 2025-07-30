Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WHR. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Whirlpool stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

