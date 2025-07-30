Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,027,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,162 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of JOUT opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.60%.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
