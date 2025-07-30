Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 583.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

