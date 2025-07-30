Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of The RMR Group worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 20,880.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
The RMR Group Stock Performance
Shares of RMR opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The RMR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
About The RMR Group
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
