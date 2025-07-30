Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 253 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

