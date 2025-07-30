Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

NWPX Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

