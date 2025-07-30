Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,892 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 151,382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FARO. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

