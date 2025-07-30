Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRH by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

CRH stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

