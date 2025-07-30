Barclays Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Strong Sell

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 14.2%

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $146.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

