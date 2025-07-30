Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Celsius by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

CELH stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.80. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

