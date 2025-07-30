Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – July 27th

ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or provide services based on AI technologies—such as machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing. These firms can range from specialized AI startups to established technology giants integrating AI into their product lines and operations. Investors buy AI stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and transformative potential of artificial intelligence across industries like healthcare, finance and autonomous systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $28.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $968.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,000.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.52. The company has a market cap of $200.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.47. 34,065,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,038,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.11. 4,013,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.98. The company has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36.

