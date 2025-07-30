Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 185.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 114,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.10. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -408.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

