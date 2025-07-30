Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 125,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 660,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brenmiller Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.
