Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price at $31.90

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,838,935.45. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,690. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,412,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,866,000 after acquiring an additional 458,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 90.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.