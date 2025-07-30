Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $90.83

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $110.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

