Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$93.56 and last traded at C$93.35. Approximately 1,029,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,754,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.76.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.28. The company has a market cap of C$99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

