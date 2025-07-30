Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 29.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 15.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Camden National Corporation has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $628.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Camden National had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAC. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

