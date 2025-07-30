Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
