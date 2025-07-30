Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,553,000 after purchasing an additional 464,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $458.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.20.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

