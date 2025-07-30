Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Lifted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

