Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Trading Down 56.8% – Should You Sell?

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was down 56.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Cemtrex Trading Down 56.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

