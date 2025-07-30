Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,864 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 405,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.