Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

