Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 96,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.