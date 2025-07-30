Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Gyrodyne , LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Gyrodyne Trading Down 4.5%
Gyrodyne stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Gyrodyne , LLC has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.
Gyrodyne Company Profile
