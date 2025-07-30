Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

