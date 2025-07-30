Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.11 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,951,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,028,000 after purchasing an additional 335,577 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,763 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,152,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 881,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,766 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

