Choreo LLC Acquires 13,147 Shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 447.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,058,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,120,000 after buying an additional 847,120 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 283,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 278,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 223,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 482.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 199,192 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 192,478 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 0.9%

IX stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.