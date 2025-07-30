Citigroup Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $46.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,737.05. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,090 shares of company stock worth $3,403,832. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,011,000 after buying an additional 1,111,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,130,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,551,000 after buying an additional 84,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,173,000 after buying an additional 2,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,778,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,748,000 after buying an additional 30,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.