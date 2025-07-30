Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the period. Heidrick & Struggles International makes up 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $952.03 million, a PE ratio of 131.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.71%. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

