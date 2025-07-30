Comparing OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) & Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) and Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OR Royalties and Ivanhoe Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OR Royalties 15.28% 8.66% 7.59% Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OR Royalties and Ivanhoe Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OR Royalties $191.16 million 27.42 $16.27 million $0.17 163.85 Ivanhoe Mines N/A N/A N/A $0.49 16.37

OR Royalties has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Mines. Ivanhoe Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OR Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of OR Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OR Royalties and Ivanhoe Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OR Royalties 0 2 6 0 2.75 Ivanhoe Mines 0 1 0 5 3.67

OR Royalties presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.64%. Given OR Royalties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OR Royalties is more favorable than Ivanhoe Mines.

Summary

OR Royalties beats Ivanhoe Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada. In addition, it is involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt. It also holds a 100% interest in the Western Foreland exploration project covering an area of approximately 2,407 square kilometers located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Ivanplats Limited and changed its name to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. in August 2013. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

