Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CORT opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $2,392,872.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,970.79. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $703,062.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,616 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

