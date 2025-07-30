Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJJ stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.