Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
IJJ stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
