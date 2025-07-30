Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

