Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

