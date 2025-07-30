Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,127,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Crane by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $198.26 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $203.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.15. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $187.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Crane

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.