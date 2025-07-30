Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VSS stock opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

