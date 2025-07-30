Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

