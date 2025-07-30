Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 655,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

