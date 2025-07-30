Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $30.51 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

