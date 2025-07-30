Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,656 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6,261.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $360.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

