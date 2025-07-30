Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Invests $226,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

