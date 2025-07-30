Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,021,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,469,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $121.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.