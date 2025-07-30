Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 25,596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.