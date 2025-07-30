Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,177,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.